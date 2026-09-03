DOVER, Del. - Blood Bank of Delmarva and the Delaware Department of Insurance will host the fourth annual Remy’s Heroes blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 8, in honor of a 12-year-old lymphoma patient and two-time cancer survivor.
The blood drive will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1351 W. North St., Suite 101, in Dover. The event takes place during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Remy is a two-time cancer survivor and bone marrow transplant recipient. His younger sister, Evangeline, served as his bone marrow donor when she was 3 years old, said the blood bank.
Remy is the son of Jen Welch, an employee of the Delaware Department of Insurance. Welch’s colleagues help organize the blood drive each year. Remy and his family are encouraging people in the community to donate blood in gratitude for the donors he has depended on during his cancer treatment.
Blood Bank of Delmarva said blood donors can give every 56 days, while platelet donors can give twice a month. According to the Blood Bank of Delmarva, about one in seven hospital admissions requires a blood transfusion. Blood donations can help cancer patients, people hurt in accidents or fires, newborns and their mothers, transplant recipients, surgery patients and people who need regular transfusions for conditions including sickle cell disease and thalassemia.