OCEAN PINES, Md. - On Wednesday morning a car struck a mailbox and overturned on Ocean Parkway, according to the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department.
The crash happened around 9:50 a.m. near 26 Ocean Parkway. Fire crews arrived to find a single car had hit a USPS mailbox and flipped over. Emergency responders assessed one person at the scene, but the driver declined further medical treatment or transport, the department said.
Firefighters secured the truck, cleared potential hazards and worked to keep nearby people and passing traffic safe before turning the investigation over to the Ocean Pines Police Department.
The fire department issued a reminder urging drivers to stay alert and use caution when driving through residential areas, especially during bad weather.