DELMARVA - For tonight, expect clear skies across Delmarva, with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-50s in most areas by late evening. Overnight, temperatures will continue to fall, reaching the upper 40s in some inland locations by early morning. Winds will be calm, providing a cool and still night.
As we head into early tomorrow morning, temperatures will remain in the upper 40s to low 50s around sunrise. Skies will stay mostly clear, and it may feel slightly chilly, especially in rural areas, so a light jacket might be needed if you’re heading out early.
By mid-morning, temperatures will start to climb, reaching the low 60s by around 10 a.m. Sunshine will dominate, with no cloud cover expected to interrupt the warm-up.
By tomorrow afternoon, temperatures across Delmarva should peak in the mid-70s under sunny skies, with light winds from the west at around 5-10 mph. Humidity will remain low, making for comfortable conditions throughout the day. It’s a great day to spend outdoors before a potential increase in cloudiness and rain chances by midweek.