SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Sussex County is changing fast, with fields giving way to new neighborhoods and roads feeling the weight of rapid growth.
Local drivers say traffic is already a challenge. “It’s Delaware, man. It’s growing — it’s outgrowing itself really fast,” said Lyndwood Downing. “More traffic, more problems.”
Delaware Department of Transportation officials say major improvements are underway. On Route 1, crossovers are being removed and replaced with roundabouts by 2028. The $140 million North Millsboro Bypass, which opened in September, is one of eight projects in the corridor, said DelDOT Secretary Shantee Hastings.
“We’ve spent almost a quarter of $1 billion just on that corridor alone,” Hastings said.
Still, Hastings admits infrastructure hasn’t always kept pace with growth. “I will, you know, be honest that we haven’t always kept up with it,” she said.
Local drivers like Tenisha Johnson feel it firsthand. “I don’t feel like there is enough space… I mean, yes, it’s two lanes, but there isn’t enough space for everyone to maneuver,” she said.
Hastings said the department’s role in development is often misunderstood. “People think DelDOT can just stop development. We can’t. Our role is to say, if you do this development, here are the transportation improvements needed to support it,” she said.
Developers are required to meet certain conditions before moving through project phases, Hastings said, ensuring roads and other infrastructure are built alongside new construction.
Some roads in Sussex County still face challenges. Only 35 percent of the county’s roads qualify for federal funding, compared with 75 percent in New Castle County, and all road maintenance is handled by DelDOT, unlike neighboring states where counties manage their own infrastructure.
Private roads also have faced problems. Streets inside the West Shores development in Milford were previously riddled with potholes and uncovered manholes, said State Rep. Bryan Shupe. Developers now must pay 100 percent of inside road bonds upfront under House Bill 297, signed by former Gov. John Carney, ensuring funding is available to complete neighborhood streets.
Hastings said balancing growth with safety and congestion is an ongoing challenge. “It’s a hard question to answer because there’s that balance of supporting economic development while also keeping people safe and preventing gridlock,” she said.
As Sussex County continues to grow, DelDOT officials say more work will be needed to make sure the roads keep up with the community’s needs.