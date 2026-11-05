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Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: November 5, 2026 @ 10:32 pm
Congratulations on making it through the entire Feel Good Friday newsletter! You must really love good news and our communities. Why not spread the good news by forwarding this to a friend? They can sign up for free at CoastTV.com/signup.