Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.