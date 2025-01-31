SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Indian River School District is going to referendum again, eight years after it narrowly passed by just 30 votes.
The Indian River School District consists of 15 schools ranging from elementary to high school. Superintendent Dr. Jay Owens says the district has done its part before asking people to increase their taxes.
"Within the last two years, we've looked at cost saving measures across the board, top to bottom through operating expenses as well as attrition through our current staff base. So we would continue to look at positions and operating expenses regardless of the referendum, just to ensure we're being fiscally responsible," said Owens.
The school district made a post on their Facebook on Thursday stating that they are going to referendum which reeled in different opinions in the comments. While some say they will always vote yes because they believe it benefits the children, others say flat out "no" to the referendum.
Some even alleging the district is overcharging people since they believe the district will see a significant gain following property tax reassessment.
Owens says he understand how difficult it is to make the decision to increase taxes, but significant changes will be made if the referendum fails.
"We will need to take a look at staff that may not be able to be retained if we aren't able to get through that referendum," said Owens.
The referendum is set for Thursday, March 20. There will be eight voting locations available that day.