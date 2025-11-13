DELMARVA - From early Thursday morning through early Friday morning, residents of Sussex County should expect continued windy conditions with a brisk overnight chill and partly cloudy skies.
A surface high pressure ridge is building in from the west while mid-level troughing remains overhead, which keeps the atmosphere in a brisk flow. Gusty northwesterly winds are likely Thursday morning, possibly reaching 25 to 30 mph, before gradually easing after sunset.
Daytime highs Thursday will reach the lower to mid-50s, consistent with seasonal norms. Thursday night brings lighter winds and clear to partly cloudy skies, allowing temperatures to fall into the low 30s by early Friday morning.
The chance of measurable precipitation remains very low during this period — no fronts with moisture are expected to traverse the area. Clouds may continue to flicker in and out, but dry conditions dominate.