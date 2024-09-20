Sussex Tech

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested two 16-year-old students following an assault at Sussex Technical High School on Sept.17.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. in a trade class when an argument escalated, leading one student to swing a sharp metal file at another. According to police, the second student retaliated by throwing a file, striking the first student in the face, hurting them.

DSP says both suspects turned themselves in at Troop 4 on Sept. 18. Each was charged with felony assault and aggravated menacing, and both were released on their own recognizance to their parents.

