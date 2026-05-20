Buon Giorno! I have always been an avid traveler. Moving around the world as a military kid instilled a lifelong sense of wanderlust and adventure. Vacations have become a time for my family to get together as we all live in different parts of the country. Our most recent family vacation was to Italy!
We chose Italy because my husband and I are trying to visit all seven wonders of the world, and the Colosseum marked our third. It is amazing to see such ancient history firsthand and see spectacular sights that truly are AWE-some.
Whenever we travel we always try to have a culinary experience as well, because cooking and sharing a meal is a form of storytelling and connection in its own way. We took a cooking class in Positano. Let's just say I definitely won't quit my day job.
Traveling can make people feel uncomfortable, and I understand why: time changes throw you off kilter, language barriers require patience and grace, and being out of routine and a "comfort zone" can be stressful. But those challenges are the exact reason why I love traveling - it takes you out of the "day-to-day" and allows you to connect with yourself and your loved ones from a blank slate, per se. My biggest travel "hack?" Always travel with a carry-on bag only. That way you can visit more places easily, you never worry about losing luggage, and you can change plans quickly. Pack a tide pod and find a laundromat if you take a long trip!
Where will we go next? That's to be determined. But as long as we are able to, we'll stay open for the adventures and keep looking for the wonders in the world- both abroad and here at home on Delmarva. - Madeleine Overturf