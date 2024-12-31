DELMARVA-
The last day of 2024 will feature sunshine fading behind increase clouds. The winds will increase from the southeast throughout the day. By afternoon mainly cloudy skies are expected, with breezy conditions, and highs in the 50s to near 60 for inland areas.
For New Years Eve, make sure to have your umbrella with you if you're out celebrating. Showers will increase into a steady rain, with breezy conditions continuing. Temperatures will fall through the 50s with the wet conditions continuing as we ring in 2025. Showers diminish early Wednesday morning, with windy and cooler conditions expected for New Years Day.
Conditions will dry out, but it will be windy and cooler to start the new year. High temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s with winds gusting over 40 mph at times for New Year's Day.
Wednesday night expect mainly clear and cold conditions with lows in the 30s.
Thursday and Friday will be dry with high temperatures only in the low to mid 40s, with lows in the 20s and 30s. The weekend looks cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s as arctic air settles in.
We have a chance at the season's first accumulating snow on Monday. Some rain and sleet could be mixed in at times. Too soon to tell on accumulations, but enough perhaps to move around with a shovel.
We'll keep you posted!