DELMARVA- We'll have a dry, breezy, and mild Monday afternoon for Delmarva as temperatures rise into the 50s and low 60s. Westerly winds will gust over 25 mph at times, making it feel a bit cooler.
This evening the winds diminish, under mostly clear skies, with temperatures falling through the 50s into the 40s. Overnight skies will be mostly clear with light winds and temperatures by morning in the 30s and 40s.
Tuesday, the last day of 2024, will feature some sun in the morning, fading behind increase clouds. The winds will increase from the southeast throughout the day. By afternoon mainly cloudy skies are expected, with breezy conditions, and highs in the 50s.
For New Years Eve, make sure to have your umbrella with you if you're out celebrating. Showers will increase into a steady rain, with breezy conditions continuing. Temperatures will fall through the 50s with the wet conditions continuing as we ring in 2025. Showers diminish early Wednesday morning, with windy and cooler conditions expected for New Years Day. Conditions will dry out, but it will be windy and cooler to start the new year. High temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s with winds gusting over 40 mph at times.
Wednesday night expect mainly clear and cold conditions with lows in the 30s.
Thursday and Friday will be dry with high temperatures only in the low to mid 40s, with lows in the 20s and 30s.