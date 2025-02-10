DELMARVA- We'll start the week with sunshine and cold temperatures, as highs reach the upper 30s to low 40s later today. Expect clear skies most of this evening, with clouds increasing towards dawn. Lows by Tuesday morning will be in the mid 20s to around 30 degrees.
A storm system moving in Tuesday afternoon will bring accumulating snow across much of Delmarva, with totals of 3 to 6 inches possible by late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. A sharp northern cutoff is expected, while areas along the coast may see a mix of rain and snow. The setup is similar to the storm in early January, though snowfall amounts may not be as high this time around. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 30s, with lower 30s through the overnight hours.
Another system will quickly follow on Wednesday, bringing a brief mix of snow and rain, changing to rain late Wednesday into early Thursday. As temperatures rise into the 50s by Thursday, much of the region will see precipitation change over to rain, except for far northern areas where some lingering snow is possible.
Thursday night will be dry and cold with lows in the 20s to near 30.
By Valentine's Day on Friday, high pressure will return, bringing drier conditions and colder temperatures to close out the week. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
The active weather continues into the weekend with a chance for rain Saturday and Sunday and highs in the 40s and 50s.