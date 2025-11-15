Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south and southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. For the Gale Watch, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect an abrupt wind shift from southwest to west when the cold front arrives on Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&