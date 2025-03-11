DELMARVA - Temperatures are climbing rapidly under mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Expect highs to reach the mid to upper 60s inland and upper 50s to low 60s along the beaches. This warming trend will make for comfortable driving conditions, with light southwest winds keeping the sea breeze at bay for much of the afternoon. Travelers along Route 1 and Coastal Highway will enjoy bright skies and dry pavement, ideal for those heading out for lunch or early beachside plans.
As the evening approaches, a backdoor cold front will begin to slip southward, gradually shifting winds to the northwest then northeast. Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset, dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s by mid-evening. Drivers along Route 50, Route 113, and the Ocean City Inlet Bridge may notice an uptick in wind speeds, especially as the colder air moves in from the ocean. While roads will remain dry, coastal areas could experience patchy marine haze developing overnight. Lows by Wednesday morning will be in the 30s and low 40s.
For early Wednesday morning commuters, expect noticeably cooler temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, with a damp, onshore breeze. Some areas could see increased cloud cover, particularly closer to the coast, though no precipitation is expected. Those heading out before sunrise should be prepared for a chillier start, with northeast winds keeping conditions brisk.
Highs Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the 50s. As high pressure shifts offshore later in the week, southeast winds will allow temperatures to rebound Thursday, with highs once again reaching the mid 50s to low 60s. Thursday night will be dry and chilly with lows in the 40s.
For Friday we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 50s.
We'll start the weekend dry and mild Saturday with an increase in clouds and highs in the 60s. The next significant weather change arrives Sunday as an approaching cold front brings the chance for rain. Before then, temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday afternoon, with showers likely arriving later in the day and continuing into Sunday night.