DELMARVA- Shower chances increase this evening as a weak front approaches. After the first round of showers moves through, temperatures will stay mild overnight, mainly in the mid 40s to around 50, and patchy fog could develop in spots.
Rain becomes the bigger story Saturday. A steadier period of rain is expected to develop late Saturday morning and continue into Saturday evening, with heavier downpours at times. Ponding on roads is possible, especially in poor-drainage areas, and conditions may stay damp into Saturday night. Temperatures will vary from north to south across the peninsula, but it will remain relatively mild for January with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall totals by early Sunday morning will be on the order of half an inch to an inch and quarter.
By Sunday, the system pulls away and colder air begins to spill in. Decreasing clouds, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Expect a windy day with west to northwest gusts, followed by a sharp drop Sunday night as lows fall into the upper 20s to low 30s across much of Delmarva.
Next week looks mostly dry, but by the end of next week there are signs of a pattern change as a more colder potentially stormy weather pattern develops. We could see a chance of rain and/or snow Thursday, then possibly another system brings more rain and snow into next weekend. It's too soon to tell how things pan out.