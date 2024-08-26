DELMARVA- The last week of August is shaping up to be warm to hot at times, with a few opportunities for rain.
For the remainder of your Monday we're looking at a mix of sun and clouds, along with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some could contain gusty winds and brief heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with cooler 70s at the beaches.
Overnight, skies will gradually clear, with areas of fog possibly developing late tonight into Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday is looking sunny and even warmer with highs in the upper 80s away from the beaches and 70s and 80s at the coast. Tuesday night is looking a bit warmer with lows in the 60s and lower 70s under fair skies.
Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with temperatures soaring into the mid 90s inland with 80s at the beaches. Feels like temperatures will be in the 100 to 105 range inland, with 90s at the beaches. Wednesday night a few showers and storms are possible with lows in the 70s.
Thursday will be cooler with scattered showers and storms, and highs in the mid 80s, with 70s at the coast.
Friday, the getaway day for the holiday weekend, is looking mainly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday with a chance of showers and storms. Labor Day looks drier with highs in the 80s.