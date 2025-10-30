DELMARVA -- It was an active start to Thursday on Delmarva, as bands of heavy rain and gusty winds swept through the region. A developing low-pressure system over the Tennessee Valley pushed into the Mid-Atlantic, we saw 1 to 2 inches of rainfall and wind gusts reaching 40 to 45 mph earlier. Coastal flooding continues to be an issue, MINOR to MODERATE coastal flooding along the Delaware and Maryland coast. MODERATE to MAJOR coastal flooding on the bay across portions of Dorchester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties. Up to 1 to 3 feet of inundation possible through Friday morning.
As the rain tapered off, skies will clear with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will shift from the southwest to west by evening, gradually easing to 10 to 20 mph overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 40s, setting up a cooler and quieter night.
By Friday, the departing storm will strengthen over the Northeast, tightening the local pressure gradient. Westerly winds will ramp up again, with gusts expected to reach 40 to 45 mph during the afternoon. The combination of wet ground and remaining foliage could lead to scattered tree damage or isolated power outages. Other than the wind Halloween is looking good with highs will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s under partly cloudy skies.
Conditions begin to calm through Friday night as high pressure builds from the west. Winds will remain breezy early but diminish overnight, with lows again in the 40s.
The weekend looks more tranquil, featuring dry weather and plenty of sunshine. Saturday will be slightly breezy at times, with highs near 60 and lows dipping into the 30s Saturday night. Sunday will be similar, with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s and a chance for another light freeze overnight.
Early next week, another weather system may approach from the south, though confidence remains low. Forecast models suggest high pressure from the Great Lakes could keep Delmarva largely dry through Wednesday.