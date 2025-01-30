DELMARVA - High pressure over the region will shift offshore, allowing clouds to increase. Temperatures will remain steady, with lows in the mid-30s.

Friday Morning:

A warm front will push through the region, bringing rain showers before sunrise. Steady temperatures in the low to mid-40s are expected.

Mid-Morning to Afternoon:

Periods of rain will continue throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 50s, with winds shifting from the southeast to southwest as low pressure tracks through the Ohio Valley.

Friday Evening:

Rain gradually tapers off from west to east. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-30s, with drier conditions developing as high pressure begins to build in.

Looking Ahead:

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid-40s. Clouds return Sunday as a warm front moves through, but no precipitation is expected during the day.

