DELMARVA -- The weekend begins with fair and dry conditions as strong high pressure over the northeastern U.S. holds through Sunday. However, changes are on the horizon, with increasing clouds, rain, and warmer temperatures expected in the days ahead.
If you're heading out to do Christmas shopping dress warm, will see temperatures in the low to mid 40s, some upper 40s in southern portions of the peninsula, but overall another chilly below average day despite mostly sunny skies.
Tonight will be another chilly one, with lows ranging from the upper 20s to the low 30s along the coast. By Sunday, daytime highs will climb to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, thanks to a warm advection pattern. Clouds will thicken late Saturday into Sunday as high pressure gradually shifts offshore, allowing a weak system to approach the region.
Sunday night brings the possibility of light showers and drizzle. A weak shortwave trough is expected to arrive, followed by a warm front on Monday. Rain will become more widespread into Tuesday as a cold front moves through, bringing a temporary reprieve from the cold with highs reaching the 50s and 60s early in the week.
Rainfall totals from the weak system and front will be on the light side.
By Tuesday afternoon, the cold front is projected to sweep through, ending the rain and introducing cooler air once again. Overnight lows Tuesday night will dip to near freezing, setting the stage for a dry and seasonable Wednesday, with highs near or slightly above average.
Looking toward the end of the workweek, another low-pressure system could bring additional precipitation to the region on Thursday or Friday. While some models suggest a fast-moving northern trough, others indicate a slower system interacting with a closed low from the southeastern U.S. Possibly even a coastal low developing, will continue to fine tune the forecast through the weekend and early next week.