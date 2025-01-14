DELMARVA- This afternoon expect a lot of sunshine, with arctic air in place, daytime highs will struggle to reach 32 degrees. Winds from the northwest will intensify, with gusts reaching 30-40 mph, driving wind chill values into the teens during the day. By Tuesday night, wind chills will dip into the single digits and possibly near zero as temperatures bottom out in the teens.
There could be a few flurries or snow showers this evening, with perhaps a dusting of snow. Untreated roads and bridges could become slick, exercise caution while traveling. Clearing skies overnight will by morning in the upper teens and low 20s.
Arctic high pressure will dominate our weather through at least midweek. While skies may see occasional breaks, the relentless wind and unseasonably cold temperatures will make outdoor activities challenging.
Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will only reach the low 30s, with feels like temperatures in the teens, due to gusty winds.
Bundle up and take measures to protect against frostbite and hypothermia during this unusually cold stretch. Ensure pets and livestock have adequate shelter, and monitor vehicles for proper winter preparedness.
Temperatures moderate into the low 40s Friday with sunshine, then milder conditions for the weekend with a chance of rain Saturday, with rain and snow possible on Sunday. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s with lows in the 30s.