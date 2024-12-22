DELMARVA -- We have been facing a bitterly cold weekend as arctic high pressure moves eastward, bringing the coldest temperatures in two years. The high-pressure system, currently centered near the Great Lakes, will settle over New York and the Northeast by tonight, delivering dry but frigid conditions to the region.
Today will bring highs in the upper 20s to near freezing in southern Delmarva, roughly twenty degrees below average for late December. Winds will still be noticeable, with speeds around 10 mph and gusts up to 25 mph, keeping wind chills in the teens.
By Sunday night, temperatures will plummet further, with inland areas dropping into the upper single digits to 15 degrees under clear skies and light winds, creating ideal conditions for radiational cooling. One of our coldest nights since January 30th, 2022 when we feel to 8 degrees.
On Monday, the high-pressure system will begin to shift offshore, allowing for a light southerly flow that will moderate temperatures slightly. Highs will be in the mid-30s, still well below seasonal norms. By Monday night, a weakening clipper system will approach from the west, bringing the possibility of a light wintry mix or rain showers early Tuesday morning before moving out by Christmas Eve.
While many may dream of a white Christmas, the odds remain low for Delmarva. Historically, the chance of having at least 1 inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Christmas morning is only about 10 percent. The last official white Christmas in the region was in 2002, when Georgetown recorded 1.1 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Christmas Eve will see highs in the low 40s, with lingering cloud cover early before high pressure builds back in for Christmas Day. Temperatures will warm closer to average, with highs in the low to mid-40s, but will still be a few degrees below normal for this time of year.
Through the end of the week, high pressure will dominate, though a few weak mid-level disturbances may bring light rain or snow on Thursday and Friday. Looking ahead to next weekend, a stronger system approaching from the west could bring rain to Delmarva by Saturday. However, strong ridging over the East Coast may delay its arrival until later in the weekend or early the following week.
As Delmarva endures this frigid stretch, you can look forward to slightly milder conditions heading into the holiday and beyond. While a white Christmas may not be in the cards, the seasonable weather provides a comfortable backdrop for holiday festivities.