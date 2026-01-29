Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST FRIDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. For the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and extremely rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous conditions. Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&