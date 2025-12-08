DELMARVA - Early Monday morning began with strong cold advection behind Sunday night’s frontal passage. Temperatures across Sussex County started the day in the mid to upper twenties, accompanied by lingering northwest winds that produced a sharper chill. Skies were mostly cloudy through the morning as a weak coastal disturbance developed well to the south. While light snow reached parts of the lower Eastern Shore, precipitation did not extend into Sussex County.
Through Monday afternoon, high pressure building in from the Great Lakes continued to reinforce the cold, keeping highs only in the mid-thirties near the coast and near freezing farther inland. Winds gradually eased, but the air remained notably dry as the arctic high settled in.
By Monday night, conditions turned even colder. As the high centered itself closer to the region, skies partially cleared and winds diminished, allowing temperatures to drop quickly after sunset. Lows fell into the teens inland and the lower twenties along the immediate coast by early Tuesday morning.
These temperatures, roughly ten to twenty degrees below normal for mid-winter, marked one of the coldest nights of the season so far. Wind chills were less of a concern due to calmer conditions, but the dry and frigid air set the stage for a cold start to Tuesday before a gradual, modest warmup later in the day.