DELMARVA- The unusually cool fall-like weather continues for Delmarva, with dry and mild days and cool nights continuing into the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy ahead of an approaching cold front, with highs in the mid to upper70s. A few sprinkles or light showers are possible this afternoon, though moisture looks limited.
Overnight temperatures will not be as chilly as this morning, as the winds turn to the south-southwest, with more in the way of cloud cover. Lows by Friday morning will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
By Friday, the cold front sweeps through the region later in the day, bringing a cooler, drier air mass. Ahead of the front, temperatures rise into the 70s and low 80s.
Friday night, cooler air filters into Delmarva, with lows in the 50s and 60s under mostly clear skies.
Looking ahead to the Labor Day weekend, high pressure over the Great Lakes is expected to dominate, keeping conditions mostly dry from Saturday through Monday. Temperatures will remain a bit below normal with highs in the mid ro upper 70s, and cool mornings in the 50s.
For those making holiday plans, the extended forecast points to a comfortable and mostly sunny stretch, ideal for outdoor gatherings across Delmarva.