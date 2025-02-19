DELMARVA - A strengthening low-pressure system off the Carolina coast will continue to intensify and move northeastward, bringing unsettled winter weather to Sussex County, Delaware, and Ocean City, Maryland, through Thursday evening. Snowfall has already been reported across southern Delaware and the lower Eastern Shore, with light accumulations observed as the system skirts the region. Snow showers will persist through the evening hours, particularly in far southern Sussex County, where localized accumulations may reach up to two inches before tapering off early Thursday morning. Further north, snowfall amounts are expected to be minimal, with areas outside the advisory zone likely seeing little to no measurable accumulation.
Colder air remains firmly in place across the region, with temperatures dropping into the teens overnight. Winds from the northwest will increase through Thursday as the pressure gradient tightens between the departing coastal storm and a high-pressure system to the west. Gusts of 25-35 mph will contribute to wind chills in the single digits across the Delmarva Peninsula, making for dangerously cold conditions, especially in the early morning hours. Despite decreasing snowfall, scattered snow showers may redevelop Thursday afternoon as an upper-level disturbance moves through the region. These showers will be brief but could produce light coatings of snow, particularly in areas closer to the coast.
High temperatures on Thursday will struggle to climb above the freezing mark, with daytime highs only reaching the mid to upper 20s. The combination of gusty winds and frigid temperatures will make for an unseasonably cold day, with wind chill values remaining in the teens throughout. By Thursday night, the storm system will move further offshore, allowing for gradual clearing, though winds will remain brisk. Lows will dip into the upper teens, and wind chills will once again approach zero in some locations. While no additional winter weather advisories are currently in place beyond the early morning hours, residents should remain prepared for slippery roads, reduced visibility during snow showers, and hazardous wind chills.