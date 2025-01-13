DELMARVA- The rest of Monday will feature a mini January thaw, as temperatures rise into the low to mid 40s and light southwesterly winds, along with a mix of sun and clouds.
However, an arctic front will arrive Monday evening, and while precipitation is unlikely, the temperature plunge will be swift. Overnight lows will fall into the teens and low 20s, with winds increasing behind the front. Feels like temperatures by morning will be in the single digits and teens.
Tuesday will be a stark contrast, with daytime highs struggling to reach the freezing mark. Winds from the northwest will intensify, with gusts reaching 30-40 mph, driving wind chill values into the teens during the day. By Tuesday night, wind chills will dip into the single digits and possibly near zero as temperatures bottom out in the teens.
The cold will be compounded by breezy conditions persisting into Tuesday night, creating a potentially hazardous environment for those exposed to the elements. Untreated roads and bridges could become slick, exercise caution while traveling.
Arctic high pressure will dominate our weather through at least midweek. While skies may see occasional breaks, the relentless wind and unseasonably cold temperatures will make outdoor activities challenging.
Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will only reach the low 30s, with feels like temperatures in the teens, due to gusty winds.
Bundle up and take measures to protect against frostbite and hypothermia during this unusually cold stretch. Ensure pets and livestock have adequate shelter, and monitor vehicles for proper winter preparedness.
Temperatures moderate into the low 40s Friday with sunshine, then milder conditions for the weekend with a chance of rain Saturday, with rain and snow possible on Sunday. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s with lows in the 30s.