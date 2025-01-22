DELMARVA - Arctic high pressure continues to bring extreme cold and icy conditions to Delmarva today.
Temperatures slowly rise the rest of the day, with highs only reaching the upper teens to low 20s. Winds will begin to ease, but the Arctic air mass will continue to create frigid conditions. Make sure to limit time outdoors and ensure proper layering to avoid frostbite and hypothermia. Feels like temperatures will be in the teens.
Wednesday evening will remain dry with mostly clear skies, but freezing temperatures will dominate the region. High pressure directly overhead will stabilize the weather, though coastal areas may still face the effects of freezing spray, posing hazards for maritime activities.
Early Thursday morning will see another round of frigid temperatures, with lows dropping back into the single digits and teens. At least winds will be on the light side. While some moderation is expected later in the day, most of us struggle to get above the 32 degree mark under partly cloudy skies.
As the Arctic air lingers, precautions should be taken to protect against the cold. Keep pets indoors, insulate pipes, and use caution on potentially icy roads. Mariners should remain aware of freeze spray risks and ensure vessels are properly equipped to handle icy conditions.
Temperatures rise above the freezing mark by Friday, and lasting into the weekend. Highs in the 40s will begin by Sunday with dry conditions expected.