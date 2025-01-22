DELMARVA - Sussex County and Ocean City remain under a Cold Weather Advisory through noon Wednesday as Arctic high pressure brings extreme cold and icy conditions. Early Wednesday morning will see temperatures in the single digits, with wind chills as low as -5 to 5 degrees. Bitter cold will persist despite clearing skies, and roads may remain icy from overnight precipitation.
By midday Wednesday, temperatures will rise slightly but stay below freezing, with highs only reaching the upper teens to low 20s. Winds will begin to ease, but the Arctic air mass will continue to create frigid conditions. Residents are advised to limit time outdoors and ensure proper layering to avoid frostbite and hypothermia.
Wednesday afternoon and evening will remain dry with mostly clear skies, but freezing temperatures will dominate the region. High pressure directly overhead will stabilize the weather, though coastal areas may still face the effects of freezing spray, posing hazards for maritime activities.
Early Thursday morning will see another round of frigid temperatures, with lows dropping back into the single digits. While some moderation is expected later in the day, residents should prepare for another cold start. Coastal areas may also experience snow showers from a weak offshore system, though significant accumulation is not anticipated.
As the Arctic air lingers, precautions should be taken to protect against the cold. Keep pets indoors, insulate pipes, and use caution on potentially icy roads. Mariners should remain aware of freeze spray risks and ensure vessels are properly equipped to handle icy conditions.