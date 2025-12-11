DELMARVA -- Cold, breezy weather will remain in place across Delmarva today as high pressure builds over the Gulf Coast and Southeast. Temperatures will reach the upper 30s to low 40s, but gusts up to 35 mph will make it feel more like the upper 20s under partly cloudy skies.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold, but not as windy, with lows dropping into the low to mid-20s. Friday brings another cold and dry day with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A late-day snow shower cannot be ruled out as weak disturbances pass through the region.
Saturday turns mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s as a clipper system dives into the Great Lakes and sharpens a new upper trough over the Mid-Atlantic. A developing low-pressure system is expected to move from the Tennessee Valley toward the region Saturday night, bringing a swath of snow to Delmarva.
Forecast guidance signals a good chance for accumulating snowfall Saturday night. While models differ, there's a strong possibility we could see a couple inches of snow through Sunday afternoon.
A strong Arctic front follows on Sunday, ushering in much colder air. Highs will only reach the low to mid-30s on Delmarva, with northwest winds increasing to 15–20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chills through the day will fall into the teens and low 20s.
Bitter cold settles in Sunday night into Monday, with lows in the teens and single-digit wind chills. Highs Monday will remain stuck in the 20s to low 30s before gradually moderating midweek. High pressure shifts toward the Southeast by Tuesday and moves offshore Wednesday, though temperatures will stay below normal.