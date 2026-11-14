DELMARVA - A winter chill continues to build into Delmarva as low pressure continues to push well away from the region as high pressure builds in from the west. The tight pressure gradient between those two system will keep breezy conditions into the weekend. This morning expect skies to partially clear, as the winds relax a bit, and temperatures fall to near the freezing mark away from the coast, with mid 30s elsewhere.
This weekend, the taste of winter continues. For Saturday, clouds outweigh the sunshine, highs struggle to get out of the 40s with winds gusting to 30-35 mph out of the northwest. Saturday night temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 30s. Sunday will feature breezy conditions under partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
A dominant area of high pressure builds across the east through next week. Lots of sunshine highs in the mid 50s early in the week through mid to upper 60s by the weeks end. Overnight lows early in the week will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Overall expecting a dry weather pattern through much of next week.