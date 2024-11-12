DELMARVA- Bundle up the next couple of days, with chilly and breezy conditions expected. Slight chance of rain later in the week.
Tuesday afternoon will feature dry conditions under mostly sunny skies, but high temperatures will be significantly cooler, ranging from the mid 50s to around 60. Gusty winds will persist throughout the day, contributing to a heightened risk of fire spread due to the combination of dry air and breezy conditions.
Tuesday night, as high pressure builds into the region, north winds will help maintain the cold air, with overnight lows again falling into the 30s, with 40s at the coast. Feels like temperatures by Wednesday morning will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Wednesday is shaping up to be mostly sunny and quite cool, with highs only in the low to mid 50s, but feeling cooler with a stiff breeze.
Wednesday night will be dry and cold with lows in the mid 30s, some 40s at the coast.
For Thursday we'll see an increase in clouds, and still chilly, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Our next chance for rain comes Thursday night into Friday morning as low pressure passes to our south. We could see some measurable rain out of this system.