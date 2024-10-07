By early Monday morning, the cold front will be making its way across Delmarva, bringing a noticeable change in temperatures and a shift in wind patterns. Morning temperatures will start off in the upper 50s to low 60s, with lingering clouds along the coast. As the front clears the area by mid-morning, skies will quickly begin to clear, setting up a mostly sunny day.
Through Monday afternoon, temperatures are expected to rise only into the upper 60s to low 70s, which is closer to seasonal norms but noticeably cooler than over the weekend. However, it will feel even cooler due to brisk northwesterly winds gusting up to 25-30 mph at times. These gusty winds will create a chill in the air, making it feel more like autumn across the region.
By Monday evening, high pressure will start to build in from the west, bringing calm but cooler conditions. Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset, with overnight lows expected to fall into the 40s across most of Delmarva. Areas along the immediate Delaware coast may see lows in the low 50s, but inland regions will feel a crisp autumn night.
Looking ahead to Tuesday, Delmarva residents can expect mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler-than-average temperatures, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 60s. Winds will remain out of the northwest, but they’ll be lighter compared to Monday, giving the day a calmer, cool feel. By Tuesday night, low temperatures will again dip into the 40s, bringing another cool, clear night across the region.
High pressure will continue to dominate through Tuesday night, keeping skies clear and dry as autumn settles in across Delmarva.