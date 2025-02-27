DELMARVA - The region will experience cloudy skies with a high near 64°F (18°C). Light rain showers are anticipated as a cold front moves through, with rainfall amounts generally around 0.10 inches or less. Southwest winds will increase to 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, especially during convective showers. Post-frontal passage, winds will shift to the west-northwest, remaining breezy with gusts up to 35 mph possible through approximately 10 PM. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s (3°C) overnight.

Friday  High pressure will build in, resulting in breezy conditions, particularly in the morning. West to west-northwest winds will gust up to 20-25 mph before diminishing later in the day. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs reaching the low 50s (12°C) and lows around 37°F (3°C) at night. Skies will be mostly sunny, with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

What to Wear:

  • Thursday Evening: Opt for layers to accommodate the temperature drop. A light, water-resistant jacket will help with the light showers and breezy conditions.

  • Friday: Dress warmly in the morning, considering a sweater or light jacket due to the cooler temperatures and breezy winds. As temperatures rise slightly in the afternoon, lighter layers may be more comfortable.

Paul Williams has earned ASSOCIATED PRESS CHESAPEAKE BAY BEST WEATHER ANCHOR/METEOROLOLOGIST 2019, 2021, 2023, and serves as the chief meteorologist at CoastTV, delivering weather forecasts during the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. broadcasts. As a key member of the Draper Media storm tracker weather team, he provides crucial emergency weather information to help safeguard the community. 

