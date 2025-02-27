DELMARVA - The region will experience cloudy skies with a high near 64°F (18°C). Light rain showers are anticipated as a cold front moves through, with rainfall amounts generally around 0.10 inches or less. Southwest winds will increase to 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, especially during convective showers. Post-frontal passage, winds will shift to the west-northwest, remaining breezy with gusts up to 35 mph possible through approximately 10 PM. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s (3°C) overnight.
Friday High pressure will build in, resulting in breezy conditions, particularly in the morning. West to west-northwest winds will gust up to 20-25 mph before diminishing later in the day. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs reaching the low 50s (12°C) and lows around 37°F (3°C) at night. Skies will be mostly sunny, with increasing clouds in the afternoon.
What to Wear:
Thursday Evening: Opt for layers to accommodate the temperature drop. A light, water-resistant jacket will help with the light showers and breezy conditions.
Friday: Dress warmly in the morning, considering a sweater or light jacket due to the cooler temperatures and breezy winds. As temperatures rise slightly in the afternoon, lighter layers may be more comfortable.