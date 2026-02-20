...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level
possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal
waterways.
* WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through late Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in
coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal
waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to
vulnerable structures may begin to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional coastal flooding may linger into
Monday's high tide cycles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for
flooding are expected to develop.
Be prepared to begin taking appropriate action to protect life
and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency
management officials. Be sure to check the latest forecast from
time to time in case a warning is issued or any new information
becomes available.
Visit the National Water Prediction Service at
https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and
flood impact information for your local tide gauge.
&&
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
Murderkill River at Bowers Beach
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
20/11 PM 6.6 0.9 1.3 Minor
21/12 PM 5.8 0.1 0.9 None
22/12 AM 6.4 0.7 1.0 None
22/01 PM 6.4 0.7 1.9 None
23/01 AM 7.8 2.1 2.4 Moderate
23/01 PM 6.6 0.9 2.5 Minor
Delaware Bay at Lewes
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
20/11 PM 5.6 1.0 1.4 None
21/11 AM 5.0 0.3 1.1 None
21/11 PM 5.4 0.8 1.2 None
22/12 PM 5.7 1.0 2.1 None
23/12 AM 7.6 3.0 3.4 Moderate
23/12 PM 6.3 1.7 3.1 Minor
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt and extremely rough waters
possible.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow, with total snow accumulations exceeding 5
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware and
northeast Maryland.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
DELMARVA -- After morning rain temperatures bounce back nicely this afternoon into the 50s to near 60 across Delmarva with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front approaches later today and pushes through this evening, bringing a noticeable shift in the air mass.
Tonight, skies turn partly cloudy and it gets cooler, with lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s to near 40.
Saturday is the pick of the weekend: partly cloudy, quieter, and seasonably cool with highs in the low 50s. Saturday night into early Sunday is when our attention turns to a strengthening coastal storm potential.
The likelihood of precipitation continues to increase for Sunday into Monday, with confidence high that Delmarva sees some form of precipitation during this window (roughly an 80 to 90 percent chance). The bigger question is what type and how much, because forecast guidance still shows a wide spread in the possible storm track and strength. It appears all model solutions bring a stronger storm closer to the Mid-Atlantic coastline, which would support heavier precipitation rates, stronger winds, and higher snow totals.
Another key factor is the temperature profile near the ground. The air mass ahead of the storm is not especially cold, so small temperature changes will matter when it comes to rain versus snow and how well snow can accumulate, especially near the immediate coast.
Even if the storm stays more offshore, a strengthening northeast wind is likely Sunday into Monday, particularly for coastal areas, raising concern for at least minor coastal flooding around times of high tide. A stronger, closer storm would increase that flooding risk and could also bring stronger wind gusts.
For now, an early snowfall range is generally 2 to 6 inches across much of Delmarva, but those numbers are still highly uncertain and will likely change as the storm’s track and intensity become clearer. The most important takeaway is to plan for impactful weather Sunday into Monday and keep checking updates.
Behind the storm, colder air settles in Monday and Tuesday with highs mostly in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s, before a milder trend returns during the second half of next week.
