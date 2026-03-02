DELMARVA - Cold arctic air will keep Sussex County chilly into Tuesday, with a couple of weak weather systems bringing light precipitation and a brief window for wintry conditions before temperatures rise enough for plain rain.
A band of light snow sliding across the Delmarva region Monday evening could leave a coating in parts of Sussex County, with localized accumulations up to about an inch possible before tapering off late in the evening. A few flurries or patchy drizzle could linger overnight as clouds hold and temperatures hover near freezing.
Precipitation is expected to redevelop toward early Tuesday as a warm front lifts north. In Sussex County, temperatures near or just below freezing around sunrise could allow a brief period of snow or sleet at the onset — and possibly a touch of freezing rain in the coldest inland spots — before a quick changeover to plain rain as southerly winds draw in milder air. Even a short-lived mix can create slick spots on bridges, overpasses and untreated surfaces during the morning commute.
By late Tuesday morning and through the afternoon, the county should be mainly rain with highs pushing into the low to mid-40s. Rain is expected to fall in rounds, with a potential lull late Tuesday afternoon into early evening before another batch of showers moves in late Tuesday evening. Fog may develop at times near the coast Tuesday evening.