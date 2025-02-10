DELMARVA - Monday starts with sunshine and cold temperatures, as highs reach the upper 30s to low 40s. However, cloud cover will increase through the evening as the region braces for an active stretch of winter weather.
A storm system moving in Tuesday afternoon will bring accumulating snow across much of Delmarva, with totals of 3 to 5 inches possible by Tuesday night. A sharp northern cutoff is expected, while areas along the coast may see a mix of rain and snow. The setup is similar to the storm in early January, though snowfall amounts may not be as high this time around.
Another system will quickly follow on Wednesday, bringing a mix of snow and rain late Wednesday into early Thursday. As temperatures rise into the 50s by Thursday, much of the region will see precipitation change over to rain, except for far northern areas where some lingering snow is possible.
By Valentine's Day on Friday, high pressure will return, bringing drier conditions and seasonal temperatures to close out the week.