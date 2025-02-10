Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 7 inches, with localized totals as high as 7 to 9 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Delaware and northeast Maryland. * WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&