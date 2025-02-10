5-Day Precipitation Chances

Snow-Mix and rain expected through midweek.

DELMARVA - Monday starts with sunshine and cold temperatures, as highs reach the upper 30s to low 40s. However, cloud cover will increase through the evening as the region braces for an active stretch of winter weather.

Series Of Storms This Week

From accumulating snow to rain Tuesday-Thursday. 

A storm system moving in Tuesday afternoon will bring accumulating snow across much of Delmarva, with totals of 3 to 5 inches possible by Tuesday night. A sharp northern cutoff is expected, while areas along the coast may see a mix of rain and snow. The setup is similar to the storm in early January, though snowfall amounts may not be as high this time around.

Accumulating Snow Tuesday Evening

Good bit of Delmarva could see inches of snow into Tuesday night.
Winter Storm Impacts Tuesday Night

Most of Delmarva looks to see snow into Tuesday night.

Another system will quickly follow on Wednesday, bringing a mix of snow and rain late Wednesday into early Thursday. As temperatures rise into the 50s by Thursday, much of the region will see precipitation change over to rain, except for far northern areas where some lingering snow is possible.

By Valentine's Day on Friday, high pressure will return, bringing drier conditions and seasonal temperatures to close out the week.

