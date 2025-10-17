DELMARVA - Pleasant and seasonable fall weather is expected across Sussex County from early Friday through early Saturday, with high pressure keeping skies mostly clear and conditions dry.
Friday will feature abundant sunshine and light winds as the center of high pressure shifts into the Ohio Valley and Appalachian region. Northwest winds will remain near 10 mph, with a few gusts up to 20 mph possible during the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid-60s for much of the area, with low humidity levels in the 30% range thanks to dew points holding in the low 30s. Despite the dry air, fire weather concerns remain low due to lighter winds.
Friday evening will stay clear and calm as the high pressure system slides eastward. Winds will become light overnight, and temperatures will cool into the mid-30s to low 40s by early Saturday. If temperatures dip slightly below forecast, patchy frost could form in colder, sheltered areas. However, rising dew points and some thin clouds late overnight may prevent significant radiational cooling in most locations.
Conditions will remain dry and quiet into early Saturday, with clouds gradually increasing later in the day as the high pressure ridge begins to shift offshore.