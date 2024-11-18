DELMARVA - The morning will begin dry and calm under the influence of high pressure. However, a warm front will begin its approach from the southwest, leading to an increase in cloud cover by mid-morning. Skies will transition from mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a thicker deck of mid-level clouds expected to overspread the region as the morning progresses. Winds will remain light, generally out of the south or southeast.
Temperatures will gradually climb from the morning lows into the upper 40s to low 50s by late morning.
Tuesday Mid-Morning through the Afternoon:
Cloudiness will continue to increase during the day as the warm front edges closer to the area. While no precipitation is expected during this period, the thickening clouds will signal the arrival of a more active weather pattern later in the week. Winds will remain light, and conditions will feel calm despite the cloud cover.
Daytime highs will range from the mid-50s in northern areas of the Delmarva Peninsula to the mid-60s farther south. Georgetown, Delaware, is forecast to reach a high near 62°F, with similar temperatures across much of Sussex County.
Outlook for the Week:
After the calm conditions on Tuesday, significant weather changes are on the horizon. Low pressure and a strong frontal system will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing much-needed rain to the Delmarva region. Rainfall could be substantial, which is welcome news given the dry conditions this month. Following the rain, an area of low pressure will linger across the Northeast into Friday, ushering in colder air and setting the stage for a much chillier weekend. High pressure is expected to return by late Sunday, bringing a quiet and sunny start to the new week.
Drought Status and Rainfall Update for Georgetown, DE:
Dry conditions have been a concern across parts of the Delmarva region, with rainfall this month running well below average. In Georgetown, Delaware, the total rainfall for November so far is just 0.87 inches, which is significantly lower than the monthly average of 3.38 inches by this point. As a result, moderate drought conditions persist in some areas, though the expected rain later this week could help alleviate the deficit. Stay tuned for updates as this system develops.
Stay with us for continued weather coverage throughout the week as we monitor the incoming rain and the transition to colder conditions. For now, enjoy the calm and mild weather expected through Tuesday.