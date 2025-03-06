DELMARVA - After a stretch of unsettled weather, Sussex County and Ocean City are bracing for some notable changes as a strong cold front sweeps through the region. The system, currently tracking across the Great Lakes, will push into the area late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, bringing gusty winds and dropping temperatures. While the most intense storms have already passed, showers will linger overnight before drier conditions take hold by midday Thursday.
For those heading out Thursday morning, expect breezy conditions with some lingering drizzle in the early hours. Winds will remain active, with gusts possibly reaching 30 to 35 mph along the coast. Temperatures will start off mild, hovering in the low 50s, but colder air will gradually settle in as the day progresses. By evening, expect temperatures to dip into the mid-40s, with winds making it feel even cooler.
Dressing in layers will be the best approach. A wind-resistant jacket will be key, especially for those spending time along the beaches or exposed areas where gusts will be strongest. A warm sweater or fleece underneath will help as temperatures drop throughout the day. If you’re out early in the morning, a light rain jacket or water-resistant layer could come in handy for any lingering drizzle.
Heading into Friday and the weekend, a weak high-pressure system will settle in, offering calmer and slightly warmer conditions. However, another weak system could bring additional showers late Friday into Saturday. By Sunday, high pressure returns, setting up a more stable pattern with mostly clear skies and temperatures trending near seasonal averages.
Looking ahead to next week, the forecast remains somewhat uncertain. A frontal boundary may linger to the north, which could bring occasional cloud cover and the possibility of light precipitation. However, overall, conditions should remain fairly typical for early March.
For now, be prepared for breezy and cooler conditions on Thursday, and keep an eye on the late-week system if you have outdoor plans. Stay updated with the latest forecast as conditions continue to evolve.