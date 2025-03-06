DELMARVA- Winds will remain active, with gusts possibly reaching 30 to 35 mph into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will start off mild, hovering in the low 50s, but colder air will gradually settle in as the day progresses. By evening, expect temperatures to dip into the mid-40s, with winds making it feel even colder.
Dressing in layers will be the best approach. A wind-resistant jacket will be key, especially for those spending time along the beaches or exposed areas where gusts will be strongest. A warm sweater or fleece underneath will help as temperatures drop even more this evening. With the wind feeling like 30s most of the time.
Overnight skies will be partly cloudy and it remains breezy, with gusts over 20 mph at times, driving feels like temperatures well down into the 20s. Actual temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s by Friday morning.
Heading into Friday and the weekend, a weak high-pressure system will settle in, offering calmer conditions. By Sunday, a more stable pattern with mostly clear skies and temperatures trending near seasonal averages, in the low to mid 50s.
Looking ahead to next week, it appears we settle into a milder pattern, with high temperatures in the 60s to maybe near 70 degrees by midweek, with 30s and 40s at night. The next chance for rain comes next Thursday, with spring-like showers.