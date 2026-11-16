DELMARVA - A cold start to Monday morning will give way to a seasonably cool afternoon as high pressure continues building toward the Mid-Atlantic, bringing dry weather, occasional sunshine and gradually diminishing winds through early Tuesday morning.
Monday morning will begin with temperatures near or below freezing, particularly in inland communities including Salisbury, Georgetown, Seaford, Laurel and Millsboro. Overnight cooling and lighter winds will allow temperatures to settle into the upper 20s and lower 30s across many inland locations.
Coastal communities from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach south through Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, and Ocean City should experience slightly milder morning temperatures, generally ranging from the lower to middle 30s.
Residents heading to work or school early Monday should prepare for a cold start, with temperatures feeling even chillier in areas exposed to northwest winds.
Despite the chilly morning, Monday will feature a mixture of sunshine and occasional clouds as high pressure gradually approaches from the Midwest. The atmosphere will remain relatively dry, with no significant precipitation expected.
Afternoon temperatures should climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s, remaining slightly below normal for mid-November.
Northwest winds around 10 mph, occasionally reaching 15 mph, will continue through the afternoon before gradually weakening toward evening. Conditions will be noticeably less windy than those experienced during the recent coastal storm.
Along the Coastal Highway corridor, including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, and Ocean City, mostly dry skies and improving wind conditions will provide favorable opportunities for outdoor activities, although jackets will still be necessary.
By Monday evening, skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy as high pressure continues strengthening across the region. With lighter winds and relatively clear skies, temperatures will begin falling quickly after sunset.
Overnight lows are expected to return to the lower and middle 30s across inland Sussex County, with some sheltered locations potentially dipping into the upper 20s by early Tuesday morning.
Coastal communities will generally remain a few degrees warmer, although temperatures could still approach freezing in some locations.
The colder-than-normal weather pattern will begin easing Tuesday as high pressure moves closer to the region, allowing afternoon temperatures to recover into the 50s.
A more noticeable warming trend is expected Wednesday through Friday as the center of high pressure shifts offshore, encouraging a return to milder southerly winds.
Although daytime temperatures will gradually increase, overnight lows may remain slightly below seasonal averages through the middle of the week.
The extended forecast remains favorable, with generally fair and dry weather expected through Friday and no significant storms anticipated.
Marine conditions will also continue improving along the Atlantic coastal waters and Delaware Bay.
Northwest winds will remain in place Monday, but wind speeds and seas are expected to stay below Small Craft Advisory levels. Generally favorable boating conditions should continue through much of the week as high pressure settles over the region.
For residents across Sussex County, Monday will bring another reminder of November's colder weather, but the combination of sunshine, dry conditions and a gradual warming trend will make the remainder of the week increasingly comfortable.