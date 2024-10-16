DELMARVA- The chilly and dry weather continues the next couple of days with a warm up into the weekend and especially next week.
For the afternoon expect sunny, breezy, and chilly conditions. Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 50s, and close to 60. A bit below average for mid-October. A light northwest breeze around 8-12 mph will continue, but it won’t detract from an overall pleasant, if cool, day. Humidity levels will remain low, contributing to the crisp, fall-like feel across the area.
For tonight cover your plants, or bring them inside, just in case we get a light frost Thursday morning. If clouds decrease temperatures will fall into 30s inland areas, and 40s for the coast. If we see more clouds then temperatures will be a bit warmer.
High pressure will shift eastward tonight in Thursday, settling over our area by Friday and continuing into the weekend. This pattern will keep Delmarva dry and cool with clear skies through early next week. Expect chilly nights, in the 40s, and mild afternoons, with 60s and 70s expected.
The weekend is looking dry and sunny with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.
The ongoing dry spell shows no sign of ending soon, with no rain in the forecast for the next several days.