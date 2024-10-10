DELMARVA- Our weather will be dry and chilly through the rest of the week, with a warm up into the weekend.
Chilly high pressure will build from the west today leading to chilly and breezy conditions. Highs only in the low to mid 60s into the afternoon with a chilly northerly breeze at times.
Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset, with overnight lows expected to fall into the 40s for most of Delmarva. We're not expecting a frost, but cover or bring in your tender plants just in case. Areas along the immediate Delaware coast will see lows in the low to mid 50s. A northwest breeze will make it feel cooler.
Friday will remain dry and cooler than average, with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. A northwest wind will make it feel cooler. At night lows will be in the 40s, with some 50s at the beaches.
The weekend is looking dry and mild with highs both day in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday nigh we'll see lows in the 50s.