DELMARVA - High pressure will edge closer to Delmarva from the southwest, keeping the region dry but cold. Popular landmarks like Rehoboth Beach and Assateague Island will experience highs near 40 degrees under partly sunny skies. Northwest winds will make conditions feel brisk, especially along the coastal areas, such as Ocean City and Cape Henlopen.
Monday Night:
Temperatures will drop significantly, with lows in the 20s across most of Delmarva. Locations farther inland, like the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum area, could see even chillier conditions. Skies will remain mostly clear, ensuring frosty conditions overnight.
Tuesday Outlook:
Dry weather continues as high pressure dominates, stretching over the Salisbury and Dover regions. The air will remain cold, with daytime highs once again hovering around 40 degrees. Light northwest winds will persist, keeping the chill in the air.
By Tuesday evening, clouds may increase slightly as an upper trough passes, but no precipitation is expected for iconic spots like the Delaware Seashore State Park or the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge.
Looking Ahead:
Changes begin midweek as a stronger system approaches from the west, but for now, Delmarva remains under the influence of a cold and dry pattern.