DELMARVA -- A chilly and mostly dry day is in store for the Delmarva Peninsula as high pressure remains in control.
Temperatures will hover in the mid-40s, with a few areas, such as Chincoteague and southern Delmarva, reaching near 50 degrees. While skies may clear slightly later, temperatures will remain well below normal for this time of year.
Tonight will bring a shift in the weather as a weak low-pressure system swings through the region. A mix of rain and snow showers is possible, particularly in northern areas, with lows dropping into the mid-20s. Partly cloudy skies will follow as high pressure builds in through Tuesday, keeping conditions dry but chilly. Daytime highs will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies dominating.
Looking ahead to mid-week, another low-pressure system could bring wintry precipitation to the region late Wednesday into Thursday. Forecast models suggest the greatest chance for snow showers will remain north of Delmarva, but a rain-snow mix is possible elsewhere.
Temperatures are expected to reach the 40s on Wednesday before dipping sharply Thursday night as a cold front moves through. By Friday, the region could experience the coldest air of the season, with temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees below normal.
The week will conclude with mostly dry but windy conditions as a strong Canadian high-pressure system settles over the northern Plains and extends its influence to the East Coast.
Stay tuned for updates as the potential for mid-week precipitation evolves.