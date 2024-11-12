DELMARVA - Tuesday will bring brisk and chilly weather to Delmarva as high pressure continues to build over the Great Lakes, tightening the pressure gradient over the region. Early Tuesday morning will start off clear but breezy, with northwest winds increasing steadily throughout the day. Gusts as high as 30–35 mph are expected by mid-morning and into the afternoon, making it feel even colder despite sunny skies.
With cold air sweeping into the area, temperatures will remain well below normal. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 40s in northern and inland areas, with low-to-mid 50s elsewhere across the peninsula. The combination of cool air and strong winds will create a noticeable chill in the air, so it’s advisable to dress warmly if you’ll be outside.
Tuesday Evening and Overnight:
As the sun sets, the strong winds from earlier in the day will gradually subside, and the night will turn calm. Clear skies and a very dry air mass will allow temperatures to drop rapidly. By early Wednesday morning, lows will plunge into the mid-20s across much of the region, with dew points falling near 20 degrees. While the cold air would typically encourage frost formation, the air will be too dry for frost to develop.
Wednesday Morning and Afternoon:
Wednesday morning will start cold, but conditions will remain calm with light north winds at 5 mph or less. Sunshine will continue into the afternoon, though temperatures will stay cool for this time of year, with highs reaching only the upper 40s to low-to-mid 50s across Delmarva.
Looking Ahead:
Wednesday night will bring increasing cloud cover as a weak system approaches the region. While temperatures will still dip into the 20s overnight, the added cloud cover may keep them a degree or two warmer than Tuesday night. By Thursday afternoon, this system may bring a few light showers or sprinkles to Delmarva, breaking the stretch of dry weather we've experienced. However, the greater part of the week will remain dry, with cooler-than-average temperatures prevailing.