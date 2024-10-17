DELMARVA - As the coastal low remains offshore, high pressure over the region will keep conditions calm and skies clear across Delmarva. Winds will gradually ease, shifting to a light northerly breeze as the high pressure moves closer. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s overnight, bringing a chilly night but without any frost concerns, thanks to dry air and lighter winds.
Early Friday:
Friday morning will start off crisp and clear, with temperatures gradually rising as high pressure continues to build over the Northeast. Winds will be very light, and the dry air mass will persist, keeping humidity low.
Midday Friday:
By midday, temperatures will rise into the mid-60s under sunny skies. Dewpoints are expected to dip into the low 30s or even upper 20s, which will lead to very low relative humidity levels. While temperatures will be comfortable, the dryness of the air warrants a watchful eye on fire weather conditions.
Friday Afternoon:
Expect a mild afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Skies will remain clear, but low humidity and dry air will continue to elevate fire weather risks. Winds will stay light, helping to minimize gust-driven fire spread, but residents should remain cautious with any open flames or outdoor burning.