DELMARVA - Canadian high pressure remains in control, bringing clear skies and calm conditions across Delmarva. With mostly clear skies and light winds, ideal radiational cooling conditions are expected. This setup could lead to the first frost of the season for some areas, especially in rural parts of Delmarva. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s, prompting a Frost Advisory for tonight. Coastal areas and urban zones like Wilmington may remain slightly warmer, with lows in the low 40s.
Early Friday Morning:
Chilly temperatures will greet early risers on Friday, with lingering frost in rural areas. Skies will be mostly clear, offering bright and sunny conditions as high pressure continues to dominate the region.
Mid-Morning Friday:
As temperatures start to warm up, frost will dissipate. Skies will remain mostly clear, providing a sunny start to the day. Expect a quick warm-up with temperatures climbing from the 40s into the 50s by mid-morning.
Friday Afternoon:
Sunny and pleasant conditions will continue through the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s across Delmarva, making for a comfortable but seasonally cool day. Light winds from the northwest will add to the crisp autumn feel, ideal for any outdoor activities to wrap up the work week.
Friday Evening:
Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset under mostly clear skies. High pressure will continue to hold, keeping conditions dry and calm. Expect evening temperatures to dip back into the 50s, eventually falling into the upper 40s to low 50s by late evening.
Looking Ahead:
High pressure will shift southward Friday night, keeping conditions dry through Saturday. A weakening cold front will approach Delmarva on Saturday but is expected to stall over the region without bringing rain. This front will lift northward on Sunday as low pressure develops along it, setting the stage for a stronger cold front to bring potential rain by Monday.