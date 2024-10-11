Expect a beautiful day to close out the work week across Delmarva, with high pressure bringing sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s, providing ideal weather for outdoor activities or errands. Winds will remain light, keeping the day calm and pleasant.
Friday Night:
High pressure will shift southward, keeping conditions clear and calm overnight. Temperatures will be seasonable, with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. This cool night will set up another pleasant day for Saturday.
Saturday:
The high pressure system will move off the Southeast U.S. coast, maintaining sunny skies and slightly warmer conditions over Delmarva. Highs will climb into the low to mid-70s, making for a warm and sunny Saturday. While a weak cold front approaches from the northwest, it is expected to stall and lose strength as it crosses into the region, so no rain is expected. The evening will bring another round of clear skies and mild temperatures, with lows again in the upper 40s to mid-50s.
Sunday:
On Sunday, a developing low-pressure system over the Midwest will begin to move eastward along the stalled boundary. As this happens, the boundary may lift northward as a warm front, which could bring some showers to parts of the region, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. However, the highest chance of rain will be north and west of the I-95 corridor, especially across areas like the Lehigh Valley, Poconos, and northern New Jersey, where the probability of precipitation is around 30-50%.
For Delmarva, particularly areas south and east of I-95, the rain chances are significantly lower (10-30%), with coastal regions likely to stay dry. Temperatures on Sunday will vary depending on the exact position of the front. If the warm front lifts further north, temperatures may be warmer across Delmarva, potentially reaching the low 70s. If it remains closer to the region, expect slightly cooler conditions along with a higher chance of showers.
Sunday Night:
Any shower activity will start to taper off late Sunday night as the low-pressure system moves away. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 50s, keeping the region seasonable.
Looking Ahead:
A stronger cold front is expected to cross the region on Monday, bringing a cooler and drier air mass that will persist through mid-week. High pressure building in behind the front will lead to clear skies and seasonably cool conditions, with a possibility for frost in some areas as temperatures dip below average.