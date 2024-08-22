DELMARVA - As a low-pressure system shifts away from northern New England tonight, high pressure will settle over Delmarva, bringing calm and clear weather to the region. This evening, any lingering cloud cover will dissipate, leaving behind mainly clear skies. Winds will diminish as the pressure gradient weakens, resulting in a tranquil night across Delmarva.
Temperatures will drop significantly overnight, with lows ranging from the mid to upper 40s in cooler spots to the low 50s elsewhere. The cooler temperatures, combined with clear skies, will allow for effective radiational cooling. Some areas may experience light fog in the early morning hours, but overall, expect a cool and crisp start to Friday.
By Friday morning, the high pressure will be firmly in place, bringing sunny skies and light winds to Delmarva. Temperatures will gradually rise, leading to a pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. The calm conditions will make for a beautiful day across the region, perfect for outdoor activities.
In summary, Delmarva can expect clear skies and cool temperatures tonight, followed by a bright and pleasant Friday morning and afternoon.